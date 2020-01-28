'Thank God for that:' Some fans react as their summer signing heads to Rangers

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is bringing Jake Hastie back to Ibrox.

The exiled Rangers winger Jake Hastie is heading back to Ibrox.

Hastie moved to Rangers in the summer transfer window, but was loaned to Rotherham United after just two Gers appearances.

A bight start - which yielded three goals from as many Millers outings - followed.

But Hastie failed to add to that tally - despite 13 more attempts as he gradually fell further out of favour - prompting Rangers to act.

And the 21-year-old is set to spend the rest of the campaign competing for a place in Steven Gerrard's Rangers side, having already appeared for the maximum number of clubs permitted in a single campaign (two).

This is what those of a Rotherham persuasion made of Hastie's spell in South Yorkshire...

Those 1st few games were class I can’t think of a player who made such a great start apart from possibly Dicko Wishing the lad all the best for the future — Patrick Ramskill (@padthemiller) January 28, 2020

Thank god for that. — Henry (@HenryCobb20) January 28, 2020

All very bizarre . — Graham Crompton (@GrahamCrompton1) January 28, 2020

Surprised if he starts another game this season — Notorious D.O.G (@DannyGlaves) January 28, 2020

Strange really as he can’t play for anyone else unless on a permanent transfer! — Chris Saxon (@AxholmeMiller) January 28, 2020

No surprise there — Jen ⚽️ (@JL_rufc) January 28, 2020

Really positive start scored a couple and looked really dangerous, happened to be in the team that had a poor run which led to some changes then could never work his way back in, when coming on as a sub didn’t look threatening anymore and didn’t buy into tracking back. — Rob Southall (@southallRob03) January 28, 2020

Fell off after an impressive start — Mark Woodland (@markwoodland83) January 28, 2020

thank god, see thi — Owen Connell (@Owen__Connell) January 28, 2020

In warne we trust but I don’t think he got enough of a chance!! UTM — paul bird (@paulbirdUTMFTO) January 28, 2020

Seriously pal, Hastie has been totally ineffective for weeks when he's come on. Never fit enough to do nowhere near 90 minutes when he started either. — Neil oakley#rufc (@Neiloakley14) January 28, 2020

Jake Hastie. Obviously a talent. Did ok, faded, not keen on the running that is a prerequisite at @OfficialRUFC so goes back to Rangers where I'm sure Stevie G doesn't make them work hard... anyway no hard feelings, no hate, that's football. — JonnyRUFC (@JonnyRUFC) January 28, 2020

Don’t believe it was just his work out of possession that ultimately proved the issue. His lack of creativity in the opportunities he was given showed he wasn’t for us. Warne talks about getting the ball in the box early, as Ogbene now does. Hastie just didn’t do it enough. — Michael Thompson (@MTH0MP5ON) January 28, 2020

Best for all parties, frees up wages for someone else — Gazza P (@garypritchard74) January 28, 2020

Great on the ball but doesn’t follow the plan off the ball enough imo. Will end up a good player we’re just not in a position to develop that side of his game — andy lightfoot (@royalrufc) January 28, 2020

He never tracked back. Great going forward. Didn’t defend — Seth ®️ (@IamSethR) January 28, 2020

Rangers have already allowed two of their winger, Jamie Murphy and Eros Grezda, to depart this month and Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones could follow, according to The Daily Record.

Even so, Hastie would still have Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Glenn Middleton for company at Ibrox.