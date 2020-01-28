Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Thank God for that:' Some fans react as their summer signing heads to Rangers

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is bringing Jake Hastie back to Ibrox.

Jake Hastie of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The exiled Rangers winger Jake Hastie is heading back to Ibrox.

Hastie moved to Rangers in the summer transfer window, but was loaned to Rotherham United after just two Gers appearances.

Subscribe

A bight start - which yielded three goals from as many Millers outings - followed.

 

But Hastie failed to add to that tally - despite 13 more attempts as he gradually fell further out of favour - prompting Rangers to act.

And the 21-year-old is set to spend the rest of the campaign competing for a place in Steven Gerrard's Rangers side, having already appeared for the maximum number of clubs permitted in a single campaign (two).

Jake Hastie of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Oxford United at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

This is what those of a Rotherham persuasion made of Hastie's spell in South Yorkshire... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers have already allowed two of their winger, Jamie Murphy and Eros Grezda, to depart this month and Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones could follow, according to The Daily Record.

Even so, Hastie would still have Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart and Glenn Middleton for company at Ibrox.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch