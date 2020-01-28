Quick links

Teenage Everton talent appears to be back at former club after spell with Yorkshire rivals

A general view of Goodison Park, home of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on March 3, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton's Kieran Phillips spent much of November training with Sheffield United.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Captains Paul Glatzel of Liverpool and Kieran Phillips of Everton lead their teams onto the pitch at the start of the U18 Premier League game at The...

A teenage Everton striker appears to be on trial at Huddersfield Town. Kieran Phillips spent much of November training with Huddersfield's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, and appeared in several of the Blades' Under-23-team fixtures.

However, Sheffield United do not appear to have pursued a deal for Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo later reported that Everton expect to leave in the January transfer window.

In the meantime, a player with the same name as the 19-year-old was listed as a trialist in Huddersfield's development squad friendly against Celtic on Tuesday.

 

Interestingly, Phillips hails from Yorkshire and spent time in the Terriers' youth system before joining Everton at U23 level.

Like Sheffield United, Huddersfield are also linked to Everton through their former defender David Unsworth, who is the Toffees' academy boss.

David Unsworth during the Premier League 2 Match between Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on April 15, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

However, there was no sign of the recent West Bromwich Albion trialist Kevin Healy on Huddersfield's development squad teamsheet.

Phillips, whose Everton contract is due to expire in the summer transfer window, recovered from a serious knee injury to score at a prolific rate for the Blues' U18s last season.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

