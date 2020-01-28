Teenage Everton talent appears to be back at former club after spell with Yorkshire rivals

Everton's Kieran Phillips spent much of November training with Sheffield United.

A teenage Everton striker appears to be on trial at Huddersfield Town. Kieran Phillips spent much of November training with Huddersfield's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, and appeared in several of the Blades' Under-23-team fixtures.

However, Sheffield United do not appear to have pursued a deal for Phillips, whom The Liverpool Echo later reported that Everton expect to leave in the January transfer window.

In the meantime, a player with the same name as the 19-year-old was listed as a trialist in Huddersfield's development squad friendly against Celtic on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Phillips hails from Yorkshire and spent time in the Terriers' youth system before joining Everton at U23 level.

Like Sheffield United, Huddersfield are also linked to Everton through their former defender David Unsworth, who is the Toffees' academy boss.

However, there was no sign of the recent West Bromwich Albion trialist Kevin Healy on Huddersfield's development squad teamsheet.

Phillips, whose Everton contract is due to expire in the summer transfer window, recovered from a serious knee injury to score at a prolific rate for the Blues' U18s last season.