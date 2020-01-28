'Take him': Some fans react to reports they want Tottenham ace Pochettino said had 'amazing quality'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is seemingly heading for the exit door before deadline day.

There is a selection of West Brom fans on Twitter who would be keen for their club to push through with a deal for Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Daily Mail have claimed that the Championship leaders are keen on the Spurs defender, but it seems Premier League side, Southampton, are favourites to land him.

Even though Tottenham only have one bonafide right-back at the club in Serge Aurier, it does seem as though that the North London club are happy for their academy player to depart.

From Tottenham's perspective, playing Premier League football would suit their player best, but Albion fans wouldn't mind having him down at The Hawthorns.

West Brom are managed by Slaven Bilic and they recently knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup and are sitting top of the Championship table.

Given their position of power, the Baggies supporters would be keen on their side to add some much-needed quality to their defence and on the flanks.

Walker-Peters hasn't perhaps progressed as some would have maybe liked because since his early days at Spurs when he was receiving high praise.

In December 2018, Mauricio Pochettino stated that the Spurs man has 'amazing quality' and it wasn't a surprise to him at the time that he was producing strong performances, as quoted by Football 365.

Walker-Peters hasn't been able to kick on since then even though the right-back spot has been crying out for someone to make it their own since Kieran Trippier's departure in the summer.

Here is a selection of West Brom fans reacting to those Walker-Peters rumours:

