'Will never make it at Liverpool': Some fans blast Reds academy product for Monday's display

Amir Mir
BT Sport presenters Lynsey Hipgrave, Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown watch on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is on a season-long loan at Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is challenged by Harry Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has been heavily criticised on Twitter for his performance in the FA Cup on Monday night as his Bournemouth side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Wilson started the game for Eddie Howe's men, but in the second half, the Liverpool man was substituted by his manager. 

 

There were was a selection of Liverpool and Bournemouth supporters who offered their thoughts on Wilson's display, and it is fair to say that they weren't impressed. 

Arsenal took the lead early in the first half when Bukayo Sako opened the scoring before Eddie Nketiah doubled his side's lead after 26 minutes.

The home team did pull one back in stoppage-time but it wasn't enough as Wilson saw his team get knocked out of the FA Cup. 

Harry Wilson, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Andrew Surman, Jack Simpson and Mark Travers of Bournemouth after Arsenal score during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Bournemouth and Arsenal...

In truth, Wilson and his Bournemouth teammates have bigger fish to fry this season considering how things have been going for them in the Premier League. 

It has been a tough old season for the Cherries, who are fighting relegation, as Wilson is hoping to impress his parent club in what is his first full season in England's top-flight.

Whilst fans were left unimpressed with what Wilson produced against Arsenal, they will be hoping for a much better performance against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here is a selection of fans blasting dead-ball specialist Wilson for Monday night's display: 

