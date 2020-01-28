'Will never make it at Liverpool': Some fans blast Reds academy product for Monday's display

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is on a season-long loan at Bournemouth.

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has been heavily criticised on Twitter for his performance in the FA Cup on Monday night as his Bournemouth side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Wilson started the game for Eddie Howe's men, but in the second half, the Liverpool man was substituted by his manager.

There were was a selection of Liverpool and Bournemouth supporters who offered their thoughts on Wilson's display, and it is fair to say that they weren't impressed.

Arsenal took the lead early in the first half when Bukayo Sako opened the scoring before Eddie Nketiah doubled his side's lead after 26 minutes.

The home team did pull one back in stoppage-time but it wasn't enough as Wilson saw his team get knocked out of the FA Cup.

In truth, Wilson and his Bournemouth teammates have bigger fish to fry this season considering how things have been going for them in the Premier League.

It has been a tough old season for the Cherries, who are fighting relegation, as Wilson is hoping to impress his parent club in what is his first full season in England's top-flight.

Whilst fans were left unimpressed with what Wilson produced against Arsenal, they will be hoping for a much better performance against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here is a selection of fans blasting dead-ball specialist Wilson for Monday night's display:

#BOUARS When the stats are checked at the end of the match you’ll find the two physios have run further than Solanke and Harry Wilson — Ivor Longhorn (@pigeonjock) January 27, 2020

Harry Wilson is useless. Playing with 10 men. — La Petite Mort (@TheRubbishTipst) January 27, 2020

Harry Wilson is out of his depth in the Premier League — Callum (@Callum_192) January 27, 2020

Harry Wilson is bang average. If he wasn't our player nobody would want us to sign him. — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) January 27, 2020

Harry Wilson will never make it at Liverpool — Ɑɑɾօղ ™ (@lfcwij) January 27, 2020

Wilson Looks like he’s running with the handbrake on #slowcoach — Ivor Longhorn (@pigeonjock) January 27, 2020

harry wilson has found his level at bournemouth, feel free to join him if you're happy with mediocrity — Brett (@LFC__Brett) January 27, 2020

Harry Wilson is so bad and we're getting £20m+ for him hahahah — #LiVARpool (@BaccaIieri) January 27, 2020

Question for the Harry Wilson cult, asked with genuine sincerity, if he wasn’t owned by us and had no LFC connections would you want us to sign him purely on the strength of what he’s done at Bournemouth?



I doubt many would. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) January 27, 2020