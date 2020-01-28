Report: Sociedad set Tottenham a transfer deadline for Willian Jose

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with the La Liga striker.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, Real Sociedad will only allow Willian Jose to join Spurs if a deal is completed by Thursday.

The Guardian reported a few days ago the Tottenham had tabled a £10 million bid for the 28-year-old but Sociedad wanted £21 million for their star striker.

Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier this week that Spurs chief Daniel Levy had offered a £4.2 million per year contract for the Brazilian but things hadn't yet progressed well with the Basque club.

The report from Sport today claims that Sociedad's chairman Jokin Aperribay has set a deadline for Spurs by which they will have to come to a decision about Jose.

Tottenham will have to complete the deal by Thursday, a day before the transfer window actually ends. Sociedad want at least a day to find a replacement for the star centre-forward and if Spurs don't agree a deal in time, the move might well collapse.

Harry Kane's injury has made signing a new striker a priority for Tottenham this month. The England skipper is unlikely to return until April and Jose Mourinho reportedly identified Willian Jose as the ideal replacement.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals in 20 La Liga games so far this season. Jose has the physicality to hold the ball upfront to bring the players around him into play. That is exactly what Mourinho expects from his strikers and Spurs have no one who can do that at the moment.

The ball is now in Tottenham's court as they have a little over two days to complete the deal. Spurs will have to look elsewhere if they cannot complete the deal for Jose but with the window closing on Friday, it will be very difficult.