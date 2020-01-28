Report: Palace receive fresh bid from PSV for Van Aanholt

Should Crystal Palace let go of their star Dutchman?

According to a report from Sky Sports, Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven have made a second bid to sign Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt in the coming days.

The report claims that PSV have now tabled a bid that could go as high as £7.6 million for the Dutchman after their initial proposal of £4.2 million was rejected a few days ago.

Van Aanholt joined Palace at around this time back in 2017 from Sunderland. The 29-year-old has been an integral part of the Eagles' side since having played almost 100 games for the club in all competitions.

The Dutch international now has just 18 months left on his current deal and PSV would love to seize the opportunity to bring him back to his home country.

Van Aanholt spent a couple of years at PSV's under-17 squad when he was a teenager. He was bought by Chelsea into the Premier League and has played 179 times in the competition most of it coming for Sunderland and Palace.

Roy Hodgson has had to do without his star left full-back since the end of last year. Jairo Riedewald has had to fill in for him out of position with fellow full-back Jeffrey Schlupp out injured as well.

A return date for van Aanholt from his injury is unknown at the moment but selling him now would be a bad move. With just over three days left in the window, Palace will definitely struggle to find a replacement for him should he leave.

Van Aanholt has arguably been Palace's most consistent player over the last two years. This might well be the biggest fee that the Eagles will possibly get for him but keeping hold of him for another season or so should be a lot more valuable considering how reliable he has been for Hodgson since his appointment.