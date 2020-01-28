Liverpool's Wijnaldum hails 'phenomenal player' Jordan Henderson

Wijnaldum has seen Henderson's leadership qualities first-hand for the better part of four years at Liverpool.

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum spoke to the club's official website about his skipper Jordan Henderson's incredible leadership skills.

Henderson has been a brilliant captain for the Reds since Jurgen Klopp's arrival. The Englishman has led the club to a Champions League trophy already and the Premier League crown is surely imminent now.

Wijnaldum, an experienced campaigner himself, knows exactly what a leader has to bring to the squad and he feels that Henderson is the perfect captain for all the Liverpool players.

He said: "He’s a phenomenal player, not only as a football player but also as a captain. Since I came to Liverpool I got to know him. He is the best captain we can have for this team. The way he speaks with the players and helps the players is the way you want your captain to be."

"In the dressing room, he is a really big player for us because of the way he approaches the team, talks with the team and helps the team go forward. We really need him,” he said.

Henderson is finally getting the credit he actually deserves. The Liverpool skipper was arguably the best player on the pitch in last week's league game against Wolves where he scored and picked up an assist to hand his side a brilliant win.

The likes of Mane, Salah, Firmino and van Dijk usually take all the plaudits when Liverpool win but Henderson has become an integral part of the side both on and off the pitch.

With Liverpool almost guaranteed to win the league now, Henderson will go down in the history books as the first Reds skipper to win the Premier League and that is no small feat considering the captains Liverpool have had over the last three decades.