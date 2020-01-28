Liverpool boss Klopp gives an update on Sadio Mane's injury

The Senegalese international is set to miss Wednesday's game against West Ham.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the club's official website in his press conference about the extent of Sadio Mane's injury.

The Reds forward was withdrawn after just 33 minutes in their last league games against Wolves after a muscle problem. Klopp confirmed that Mane has had a small tear in his muscle but that should be no cause for concern at all.

Klopp said: "Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton. After that, he should be then fine. The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track. He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious."

The injury not being a serious one is a huge stroke of luck for Liverpool considering that Champions League action kicks off in about three weeks times.

The Premier League is pretty much wrapped up at this point but Klopp would love to go the distance in other competitions. Liverpool would love to retain the Champions League and Mane will be an integral part of that dream.

Klopp already confirmed that none of his senior players will be involved in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town next week. The winter break that follows that game gives Mane an additional week to get back to full fitness which is a massive boost for the Reds going into the business end of the season.

Mane will be hoping to get his hands on the Golden Boot just like he did last season. The former Southampton man has 11 goals so far, six behind leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

A good run in the last 13 games of the season should put the Liverpool hit man up along the Leicester City star and Reds fans would love nothing more.