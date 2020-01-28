Quick links

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier hails Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Shamanth Jayaram
Sean Dyche the head coach
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Kieran Trippier played 120 times under Sean Dyche for Burnley.

Kieran Trippier of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on prior the game during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano on January 04, 2020 in Madrid,...

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier spoke to the BBC about Burnley boss Sean Dyche and the part he played in the full-back's career during their time together.

Dyche has done a remarkable job at Burnley in the better part of the last decade. The Englishman has brought the  Clarets to the Premier League and has helped them stay there amid a ton of difficulties. 

The Burnley boss has a ton of admirers both on and off the pitch and former Clarets defender Kieran Trippier is certainly one among them. 

 

He said: "Obviously you've got some good managers: Klopp, Guardiola, Sean Dyche! You've got quality managers out there but he's (Atleti boss Diego Simeone) certainly up there for sure. Sean Dyche is a brilliant manager. From the first day he walked in, he sorted my career out basically."

"From when I was young, stupid and going out, he just sat me down and said 'no more'. Unbelievable manager and I loved playing for him and, who knows, one day I might get the opportunity to play for him again," he said.

Dyche will never get the same recognition as the likes of Simeone, Klopp and Guardiola but he has certainly earned the respect of Trippier and the other players who have played under him. 

Burnley manager Sean Dyche reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor on January 25, 2020 in Burnley, England.

Tripper spent five years at Burnley and played 120 times under Sean Dyche. He racked up an impressive 25 assists in that spell and caught the attention of Tottenham who let him leave for Atleti in the summer window. 

The Englishman has now become an integral part of Simeone's side having played 22 times in all competitions this season. His dream of playing under Dyche is unlikely to happen anytime soon but as we've seen many times over the years, anything can happen in football. 

Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur and Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley embrace after the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on April 1, 2017 in...

