'Shouldn't be thinking you're going into a spa': Nolan sends blunt message to West Ham players

West Ham United are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone as their tough season shows no sign of improving.

Kevin Nolan has sent a blunt message to the West Ham players and claimed that they and they only are the ones who can get the club out of their current mess as he urged them to back David Moyes.

The former Hammers player also brushed off claims that the East London club has the worst training ground in the Premier League, as he made it clear that the players are going into training to 'work hard' and not for a 'spa'.

Things went from bad to worse for West Ham over the weekend when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by a second-string West Brom side, who are sitting in the Championship.

Speaking on Transfer Talk on Sky Sports (27/01/20 at 8:35 pm), Nolan was asked whether he agrees with the claims that West Ham has the worst training ground in England's top-flight.

"When I left that was all new, they moved to Rush Green," Nolan told Sky Sports. "It has got portacabins, you cannot deny that. But they have all the facilities.

"The dressing room is there for the players. You have your ice baths and your saunas. You still have got all that. For me, that's not a problem for the players. You shouldn't be thinking that you're going into a spa every time you are going into training. You are going into training! You are going in to work hard and stick together.

"For me, that isn't the issue here. The issue for me is that we have got to find some points from somewhere quick and fast because only the players are going to do that. And the only reason they are going to do that is by listening to David Moyes and what he wants and expects over these coming months

"Yes, [thinks West Ham have a better chance of staying up under Moyes than Pellergini] because David knows the league and he knows how to build squads and be robust. He has all the qualities for a relegation battle. I don't think Pellegrini has had that."

It does seem as though West Ham need to add some much-needed quality, both in attack and defence, into their squad if they are to increase their chances of survival.

The current crop of players at the London Stadium are shot of confidence and they need lifting up, as things are only seemingly heading in one direction, at this moment in time.

The positive for West Ham is that the transfer window is still open and they can still make changes. Plus, despite all the bad performances and results, they are still out of the bottom three.