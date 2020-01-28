Report: West Ham now face competition from PL rivals for target, after having bid rejected

West Ham United and Burnley are both said to be keen to land Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United now face competition from Burnley for Ronaldo Vieira.

West Ham have reportedly seen a bid rejected for the Sampdoria midfielder, and now Burnley have stepped up their interest.

Sean Dyche’s side are eager to add another midfielder to their ranks, as they aim to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.

West Ham had eyed up Vieira as a potential signing for them, with David Moyes wanting more quality in central midfield.

But with their £12 million offer knocked back, West Ham are now facing added competition for the former Leeds United man’s signature.

Vieira is blessed with good technical skill and also provides a lot of energy in the midfield area.

The 21-year-old has been a regular in Serie A this term, making 18 league appearances for Sampdoria.

And if West Ham or Burnley do manage to sign the England youth international he should be regarded as an exciting capture for either side.