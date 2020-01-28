Report: West Ham make £34m bid for 'tireless' World Cup international

West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping to strengthen the Hammers in their Premier League relegation battle.

West Ham United have reportedly tabled a bid for a "tireless" right-sided midfielder boasting extensive international and top-level club experience.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Hammers have been working on acquiring the services of Cagliari dynamo Nahitan Nandez.

The report claims that the 24-year-old Uruguay international is sought after by David Moyes and co on an initial loan deal with obligation to buy for €40million (around £34million).

Though Nandez is not understood to be pushing for a move, Cagliari are believed to be considering the sizeable offer for a player they paid £16.2million for last summer (Transfermarkt).

In case the Italian club decides not to sell, they have nonetheless lined up a new contract offer for Nandez, testament to how highly rated he is.

West Ham are reportedly desperate to bolster their ranks as they continue to battle relegation from the Premier League, and Nandez appears a suitable candidate to give the side a bit more tenacity and grit.

Nandez is a central midfielder, who can also operate on the right-hand side or sit deeper in midfield, who excelled during Boca Juniors' run to the Copa Libertadores final in December 2018.

He has three league triumphs on his CV - twice with CA Penarol in Uruguay and one Argentinian title with Boca - as well as 31 caps for Uruguay which includes five appearances at the 2018 World Cup.

The FIFA website described him as a "tireless right-sided midfielder, who enjoys making late runs into the box", and has been linked with Leicester City (Leicester Mercury) and Leeds United (Leeds Live) in the past.