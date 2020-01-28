Report updates Everton's stance on £34m winger, he wants Premier League move

Everton continue to be linked with Roma winger Cengiz Ünder.

According to Turkish Football, Everton are shelving their interest in Roma winger Cengiz Under until the summer – and he is interested in a move.

It's claimed that the Toffees did want to sign Under this month, but Roma aren't willing to let him leave during the middle of the season.

Under himself is understood to be reluctant to move on right now having recovered from injury, seemingly deciding that he at least wants to see out the season and get back playing rather than have the upheaval of a move.

Under does fancy a move to the Premier League this summer though, meaning Everton will seemingly have a chance to land him at the end of the season.

Roma allegedly value Under at around £34million, and Everton will now have a few months to decide whether to firm up their interest in the winger.

The 22-year-old has only managed two goals in 11 appearances, enduring a frustrating campaign after impressing last term with six goals and nine assists.

Everton may be left in a tricky spot though, as his injury woes this season as a big concern, but the Toffees may need to move early if they want Under because he will be playing at Euro 2020 with Turkey.

Carlo Ancelotti should know all about Under from Serie A, and he would provide what Everton a lacking; a right-sided player who can cut in on his left foot and either create or shoot from long range, possessing the skill and dribbling ability to make something happen.

As a naturally right-sided player, Under fills what Everton need right now, and his willingness to move to the Premier League does give the Toffees a real shot at a deal – but only this summer rather than this week.