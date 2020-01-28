Quick links

Report: Tottenham strike agreement to sign speedy attacker after talks last night

Steven Bergwijn of PSV celebrates 0-3 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands
Tottenham Hotspur are nearing the signing of Steven Bergwijn.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur have now reached an agreement in principle with PSV Eindhoven for the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn.

It's claimed that a deal was struck on Monday evening, and Bergwijn is now free to complete his move to Spurs after a couple of days of speculation.

The deal will allegedly cost north of €30million (£25million), with PSV described as 'desperate' for the cash because they're some way off Champions League qualification.

 

That has played perfectly into Tottenham's hands, and after agent Fulco van Kooperen held a positive meeting with Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy last week, the move is getting closer.

Bergwijn, 22, allegedly didn't like the sacking of manager Mark van Bommel earlier this season, and after ignoring summer interest from Ajax and Sevilla, he's now decided it's time to move on.

With five goals and 10 assists this season, Bergwijn has shown that he can still make an impact going forward even in an underperforming side – and that's what Spurs are this season too.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v PSV at the Stadium Feijenoord on December 15, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Bergwijn is quick and skilful, whilst his versatility to play on either flank, up front or behind a striker is absolutely perfect for Mourinho right now.

With an agreement in principle, Spurs should be able to get Bergwijn's move done and dusted in plenty of time ahead of Friday's deadline, and fans should be excited to see the Dutch international in action.

Steven Bergwijn of PSV celebrates 0-3 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

