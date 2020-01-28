Report: Three clubs want Spurs player Mourinho has played just once

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly happy to sanction a loan move for Spurs youngster Troy Parrott.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott is reportedly on the radar of at least three clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The Spurs academy graduate is highly rated at N17 but has only featured once under Jose Mourinho, a five-minute cameo in the 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley in December.

Parrott was also an unused substitute in the FA Cup draw with Middlesbrough and in the Champions League loss to Bayern Munich (Transfermarkt).

Under Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, the 17-year-old was handed his Spurs senior debut, against Colchester in the League Cup, and was on the bench against Everton in the league (Transfermarkt).

According to Sky Sports News, Championship duo and fellow London clubs Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic want to take Parrott on loan.

QPR have recently lost the services of Nahki Wells, whose loan was ended by parent club Burnley, while Charlton are sweating over Lyle Taylor's future amongst links with other clubs.

The report adds that there has "been interest from at least one club abroad" in the services of Parrott.

As for Spurs, they are reportedly happy to sanction a loan move away in order to get first-team football, but would like him to sign a new contract before doing so.

Mourinho has made it clear that he doesn't feel Parrott is ready to be thrown in at the deep end in the absence of injured Tottenham talisman Harry Kane (Irish Examiner).

Kane himself had four loan spells away from Tottenham in the early stages of his senior career before being eased into first-team action for Spurs.