Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Tottenham Hotspur offer two players in striker swap move, including long-serving star

Dan Coombs
Tottenham are still chasing AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek.

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to find a way to get a deal done for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Times has reported Tottenham have offered Milan the chance to sign one of two player in exchange.

The two players are Juan Foyth and Erik Lamela.

 

Foyth signed for Tottenham in 2018 while Lamela has been at the club since 2013 and is one of the club's longest serving players.

Milan are said to be considering Tottenham's offer.

Foyth and Lamela likely have differing market values, so negotiations would have to be worked out accordingly.

Lamela was Tottenham's record signing at the time he signed, as one of seven players bought with the money later recouped from Gareth Bale's sale.

The Times report Tottenham do not want to pay Milan's £25 million asking price for Piatek. 

Foyth has struggled for opportunities under Jose Mourinho, and a loan move might be more suitable for the defender.

Lamela is a big talent but has struggled on and off with injuries during his seven seasons at the club.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

