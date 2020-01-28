Quick links

Report: Teenager set to stay at Goodison Park despite Rangers and Celtic speculation

Olly Dawes
Lewis Gibson of Everton during the 1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Everton OPEL Cup Match on July 27, 2019 at the Opel Arena on July 27, 2019 in Mainz, Germany.
Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United all look to have missed out on Lewis Gibson.

Lewis Gibson of Everton before the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in London, England.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Lewis Gibson is set to sign a new deal despite reported interest from Rangers, Celtic and Newcastle United.

It's claimed that Gibson will be penning a new deal after an agreement was finally reached, with Marcel Brands working hard to ensure he doesn't run down the final months of his contract.

Brands will then allegedly loan Gibson out for the rest of the season to a Championship, League One or European side, with a second loan move in the summer also a possibility.

 

Gibson is seemingly confident that he now has a pathway to success at Everton, and doesn't have to leave in order to eventually play first-team football.

As a left-footed centre back who can also play at left back, Gibson should be a very useful defender for Everton to develop, and the 19-year-old's decision may just frustrate many clubs.

The Echo recently noted that Celtic wanted Gibson, whilst reports in October claimed Rangers were keen, and hometown club Newcastle United even wanted him back according to the Daily Mail.

Lewis Gibson of Everton during the 1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Everton OPEL Cup Match on July 27, 2019 at the Opel Arena on July 27, 2019 in Mainz, Germany.

A move back to Newcastle less than three years after leaving seemed unlikely, especially given the number of centre backs Steve Bruce already has at his disposal.

Everton will be delighted that he isn't heading to Scotland though, as compensation rules mean either of the Old Firm sides could have landed Gibson for a bargain fee, potentially leaving Everton out of pocket.

That won't be happening, leaving Celtic and Rangers to look elsewhere if they still want defensive help, whilst it's another worry that Everton can seemingly forget about.

Lewis Gibson of Everton warms up in 'Kit It Out' shirt for the Premier League 2 International Cup match between Everton and PSV on October 30, 2019 in Southport, England.

