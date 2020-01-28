Report suggests Spurs signing striker now looks unlikely, Sky Sports pundit offers verdict

Tottenham Hotspur may not be signing Willian Jose after all.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are now unlikely to come back in for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose after failing to agree a fee.

It's claimed that the clubs have held several conversations, but a deal is 'increasingly moving away' because Tottenham need to raise their offer – and don't intend to do so.

Willian Jose may now be called upon for Sociedad's Copa del Rey clash with Osasuna on Wednesday, having been left out of the Sociedad squad for the last two games due to these Spurs rumours.

It now seems that Spurs are looking elsewhere, but may just keep Willian Jose on their radar ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Spurs need a striker after losing Harry Kane until April, and they would be foolish to completely move away from Willian Jose given how desperate they are for a target man.

Backing away now may just make Sociedad feel they're missing out on big money, especially for a 28-year-old striker, but for now, the deal appears to be fading away.

That leaves Spurs looking for another striker, but Terry Gibson – Sky Sports' La Liga expert and a former Tottenham player – has suggested that he would be a good signing for Spurs and ideal backup for Harry Kane given his skillset.

Gibson noted to Sky Sports that Willian Jose is big, strong, dominant in the air, mobile and possesses a good first touch, but initially feared for Spurs when he heard the huge price tag mentioned, as he isn't worth his release clause – but thinks he would be a good signing if the price is much, much lower, which is seemingly Tottenham's stance too.

“He has the basic attributes of a big, traditional number nine,” said Gibson. “He's good at holding the ball up, he's over 6ft tall, he has good first touch, he's good in the air, he's pretty mobile as well, so don't expect him to just be hanging around the halfway line flicking balls on, so he has all the basic attributes you would look for in a centre forward.”

“A lot depends on the price for me. He would bring something to Tottenham, he would be good backup for Harry Kane, as long as the price doesn't get too excessive. When I saw the buyout clause was mentioned, approaching €50million, €60million, I thought 'oh no – that shouldn't be the price for that player'. We're being led to believe now that the price is significantly lower, so he would be a good addition,” he added.