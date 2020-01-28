Report: Striker rejects West Ham as he wants a bigger club, Spurs still an option

Tottenham Hotspur remain in the race for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

According to The Mirror, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has rejected West Ham United because he wants to join a bigger club, but Chelsea and Tottenham are still in the mix.

It's claimed that West Ham made a move to sign Piatek, but the Milan striker isn't interested in joining David Moyes' side before the transfer deadline.

Piatek has seemingly set his sights higher than West Ham, which is understandable as they are hovering precariously above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Chelsea are allegedly preparing a late bid to try and sign the Polish hitman, eyeing him as they look set to miss out on Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid.

It's noted that Tottenham are returning for Piatek too, whilst The Times claim they're offering up Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth to Milan in an attempt to land him.

West Ham spent big on a striker over the summer in Sebastien Haller, but he has blown hot and cold, and there is little support for the Frenchman.

Piatek could have offered that to West Ham, having hit 22 goals last season across spells with Genoa and Milan, showing that he can be a real goal poacher if given the ammunition.

Going for Piatek was bold given West Ham's struggles, even if he's only scored four league goals this season, and whilst rejection is one thing, it could get even worse if he joins a London rival.

Chelsea and Spurs now seem to be going head-to-head for Piatek this week, leaving Moyes and co to look elsewhere for a new striker ahead of the deadline.