Report: Steven Gerrard has one Rangers transfer target in mind this week

Rangers could yet bring a new face to Ibrox this week.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has identified at least one priority target ahead of this Friday's transfer deadline.

It's claimed that Gerrard hasn't given up hope of bringing in one signing this week, but a deal will depend on flogging fringe players like Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Hearts was a timely reminder of the work Rangers will have to do, and the Gers do have previous of making a big signing after a major defeat.

In September, they signed Ryan Kent a day after losing 2-0 at home to Celtic, and Gerrard seemingly wants another addition after losing to Hearts, in order to maintain a title push.

What do Rangers need?

Rangers do have a strong squad, but a couple of areas need some attention, and whilst Gerrard has Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at his disposal, one more attacker may still be needed.

Rangers clearly lacked a big, physical presence up top against Hearts, both in terms of the battling nature of the game and for holding the ball up when under pressure.

Charlton Athletic's Lyle Taylor would make sense, or even Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove and Livingston's Lyndon Dykes. They're all big, physical strikers who can lead the line, bully defenders and provide Rangers with a different edge up top, even if only from the bench, as it was clear how much Rangers missed that kind of figure on Sunday.

Elsewhere, another midfielder may be on the radar having allowed Andy King to move on, and letting Greg Docherty leave would only exacerbate that issue, though having Joe Aribo able to drop back alongside Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield may ease any concerns.

Rangers don't have ideal depth in their full back positions, but it's hard to see Gerrard making that a priority this week. We're guessing it's a midfielder or target man Gerrard wants this week, and it will be interesting to see whether Rangers have time to offload both Jones and Barker in order to bring in a striker.