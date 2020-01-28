Report: Spurs player Pochettino said had 'amazing quality' set for exit in next few days

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters looks set to join Southampton.

Southampton are now confident of signing Walker-Peters before deadline day, as they are very close to an agreement with Spurs.

The Tottenham right-back looks poised to join Southampton on a loan deal, although it is not yet clear whether the Saints will have the option to make the transfer a permanent one in the summer.

The move could suit Walker-Peters, who has struggled to hold down a place in Tottenham’s team under two different managers now.

There was a gap at Spurs for a right-back heading into the season, but Serge Aurier and even Japhet Tanganga appear to be ahead of Walker-Peters in the pecking order in North London now.

When Pochettino was in charge, he suggested that Walker-Peters would become a very important player for Spurs.

“It’s no surprise to me,” Pochettino told Football365. “I told you after the match in Barcelona that we really believe in him and he has amazing quality and only needs time to mature and show his quality.

“I’m so pleased, so happy because I think his quality is going to help the team this season and for the future he’s going to be a very important player for Tottenham.”

However, there are now doubts over whether Walker-Peters will make the grade at Tottenham.

The England youth international has been starved of first-team football, and at the age of 22 he may need his loan move at Southampton to work out otherwise it could be that his time with Spurs is coming to an end.