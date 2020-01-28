Quick links

Report: Sheffield United held talks over multi-million deal on Monday, loan back desired

Sheffield United are said to have had a bid of around £17 million rejected already for Sander Berge.

Further negotiations have taken place between Sheffield United and Genk regarding the transfer of Sander Berge to Bramall Lane, according to HLN.

The Belgian website claims talks continued yesterday (Monday) after United's €20 million (around £16.9m) offer was 'swept off the table' by Genk.

And it adds that the Belgian champions 'hope to devise a construction' whereby Berge remains at the Luminus Arena until the end of the season - even if his sale is agreed before then.

 

But whether Berge or Sheffield United would consent to that is described by HLN as 'questionable'.

The Norway midfielder turned down the Blades ahead of the campaign, but would now 'like to see a transfer', according to the Belgian website.

Berge has emerged as one of European football's brightest prospects at Genk, and the club's technical director Dimitri de Condé recently named Liverpool among the 21-year-old's admirers.

His capture would therefore be considered a coup for Sheffield United, despite their promising start to life back in the Premier League.

WhoScored.com lists Berge's strengths as passing, dribbling and ball interceptions, and as a right-footer he would most likely rival John Lundstram or Oliver Norwood for a place in the Blades team.

The former Valerenga player has scored or assisted around a goal every 11 games for Genk.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

