Report shares significant update on reported Aston Villa & Newcastle target

Marcus Tavernier is set to sign a new contract at Middlesbrough amid interest in his services from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to a report.

TeamTalk have claimed that the attack-minded midfielder is set to sign a long-term contract at the Riverside Stadium.

It is said that the previously wanted Villa, Barnsley and Newcastle man has 18-months left on his current deal with Boro and he will sign on the dotted line this week.

Earlier on this month, The Daily Mail claimed that Premier League duo, Aston Villa and Newcastle, were keen on the 20-year-old's signature during this window.

Tavernier is a player who can operate on either flank, in the middle of the park as a number eight or a number 10 if need be. As a result, it makes the technically-gifted attacker a very attractive player to watch.

Both Villa and Newcastle have addressed issues in the attacking third during this window. Dean Smith's side secured the services of striker, Mbwanna Samatta, whilst Steve Bruce added Inter's wide midfielder, Valentino Lazaro to his squad.

That could be the reason why they never pushed for Tavernier's signature, but this is still one to look out for come the summer.

But saying that, Villa could perhaps still do with another versatile player in the attacking third given the injuries they have suffered and how certain players such as Jota haven't been able to prove their worth yet.

Even though Boro are not pushing for promotion like they would have wanted to, Tavernier has been a bit of a bright spark for Jonathan Woodgate's side this term, scoring two goals and supplying three assists [transfermarkt].

The Boro academy product is beginning to become a key player for his manager, and after a poor first half of the campaign which has them sitting in 17th, all associated with the club will be hoping for a late surge during these coming months.

Whilst Newcastle are edging closer to safety, the same cannot be said of Aston Villa yet, who are hovering above the bottom three, and as Boro are showing, dropping down to the second-tier again would make life very difficult.