Report: Rangers hoping to snap up 23-year-old who's a 'nightmare in training'

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in bringing Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek to Ibrox this month, according to a report in Goal.com.

Rangers have failed in their attempt to sign Legia Warsaw's Radoslaw Majecki, who reportedly snubbed the Ibrox side, plus Arsenal, to join French Ligue 1 Monaco for £5million plus add-ons.

Therefore, Goal.com speculates that Gerrard has now turned his attentions to the Leeds back-up stopper, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Whites (Transfermarkt).

Miazek's Leeds contract expires at the end of the season, and with Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier ahead of him in the pecking order, not to mention the arrival of Elia Caprile, the Polish keeper's hopes of senior game time appear slim.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old has been in impressive form for the Leeds Under-23s, with an especially impressive performance in the Premier League Cup draw with Wolves last Friday (Leeds website).

Leeds U23s teammate Ryan Edmondson said of Miazek in May last year after helping the Whites to the Professional Development League title: "Kamil is a nightmare in training, he does your head in. The amount of times he’s annoyed me in training, it’s paid off today for us all. For the penalty takers it’s good for us to step up and be brave." (Leeds website)

With Miazek allowed to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club, the Goal.com report claims that he has opened talks with Rangers "to escape his situation as Marcelo Bielsa's third-choice goalkeeper".

The 6ft 3in stopper is reportedly expected to challenge Rangers first-choice Allan McGregor for the number 1 jersey, while Wes Foderingham is also part of the first-team squad at Ibrox, although he is reportedly set to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires.

Gerrard very much appears a fan of the pre-contract agreement, having initially signed Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara on such deals.