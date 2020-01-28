Report: Rangers man could still leave Ibrox with potential Sunderland move hijacked

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty could leave Ibrox this week.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty's move to Sunderland has stalled – and Charlton Athletic are now pushing to hijack the move.

It's claimed that Rangers and Sunderland have been unable to agree on terms for Docherty, meaning a move to the Stadium of Light is now looking unlikely.

Charlton are now hoping to nip in and beat them to the 23-year-old, with Lee Bowyer targeting a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Addicks recently lost loanee Conor Gallagher, and Docherty could arrive as his replacement before Friday's transfer deadline.

It seems that Sunderland are really fading from the race, as they confirmed the signing of QPR midfielder Josh Scowen on Monday night, meaning signing Docherty too would be a shock.

Sunderland may still have been hoping to keep a deal on the table until Friday, but Charlton are now working hard to hijack them and bring Docherty back to England.

The midfielder – signed by Graeme Murty in January 2018 – spent last season at Shrewsbury Town, smashing 10 goals and 11 assists for the League One side in an impressive campaign.

That sadly didn't take him any closer to first-team football at Rangers, and it's unclear whether Steven Gerrard really sees Docherty as a future contributor at Ibrox.

Still, a chance to shine in the Championship may just show Gerrard what he's missing, and possibly prepare him for another opportunity at Rangers come the summer.