Report: Prolific midfielder allowed to undergo West Ham medical, pundit reacts on Twitter

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are closing in on Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek after he was given permission to undergo a medical.

It's claimed that the Czech side have allowed Soucek to go ahead and complete a key part of his move, with a fee of €20million (£16.8million) allegedly needed to sign him.

West Ham should now be able to complete Soucek's signature before Friday's deadline, and it's certainly an exciting addition for David Moyes and co.

Soucek, 24, has hit 12 goals in 26 games this season, again proving himself as a goalscoring midfielder having scored 18 times in all competitions last term.

A giant 6ft 4in midfielder, Soucek can protect the back four with his reading of the game, but he's also able to play as a box-to-box player, and possesses a strong passing range.

Those attributes make Soucek ideal for West Ham right now, as Declan Rice and Mark Noble need some help in midfield, and adding the athletic, goalscoring qualities of Soucek is perfect.

Soucek is a leader having served as Slavia captain, whilst he has experience on the international stage with the Czech Republic as well as in the Champions League with Slavia, meaning he ticks so many boxes for West Ham.

Pundit Don Hutchison – formerly of West Ham – has even taken to Twitter to react, posting that Soucek would be a 'cracking' signing for the Hammers if they can get it over the line this week, showing just why fans should be excited about his arrival.

Cracking signing if West Ham can pull this one off pic.twitter.com/PsGCsn5QF0 — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 27, 2020