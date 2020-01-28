Report claims Nzonzi has picked his club amid interest from Aston Villa, West Ham & others

Aston Villa and West Ham United may have to seemingly look elsewhere for midfield options.

Steven Nzonzi has decided to join Stade Rennes despite Premier League interest from Aston Villa, West Ham and Burnley, according to a report.

French outlet FootMercato has claimed that the likes of Villa, West Ham and Celta Vigo were keen on Nzonzi's services but he has opted to make a return to his home country.

It is said that Nzonzi, who is currently on-loan at Turkish side Galatasaray from Serie A outfit Roma, will join Rennes until June and the prospect of finishing in a European place at the end of the season has persuaded him - the Ligue 1 side are third in the table.

The Mail recently claimed that Burnley had entered the race for the former Blackburn man, but it seems as though he will leave a host of Premier League clubs disappointed with his decision.

Nzonzi would have been a brilliant purchase for whichever club he did join, but Villa and West Ham could have done with his services given their current situations.

Both are in a relegation battle and it could be argued that the Hammers perhaps need the services of the World Cup-winning powerhouse more because of their problems in the middle of the park.

Whilst Dean Smith has also had his fair share of issues in midfield, he has already dealt with it by signing Danny Drinkwater on a loan deal, and it remains to be seen how that pans out as the game's progress.

But even then, they could have done with the Frenchman's experience, toughness, nastiness and know-how in the middle of the park because dropping down a division would be a disaster for either the Midlands or London-based outfit.

However, it is understandable why Nnzonzi has picked Rennes because he does get to return home and with it have the chance to compete for European football – none of the English trio can provide him with that this season.