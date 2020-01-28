Quick links

Aston Villa

West Ham United

Report claims Nzonzi has picked his club amid interest from Aston Villa, West Ham & others

Amir Mir
A dejected Aston Villa manager
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and West Ham United may have to seemingly look elsewhere for midfield options.

(L-R) Sofiane Feghouli of Galatasaray AS, Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS, referee Daniele Orsato, Omer Bayram of Galatasaray AS during the UEFA Champions League group A match between...

Steven Nzonzi has decided to join Stade Rennes despite Premier League interest from Aston Villa, West Ham and Burnley, according to a report.

French outlet FootMercato has claimed that the likes of Villa, West Ham and Celta Vigo were keen on Nzonzi's services but he has opted to make a return to his home country.

It is said that Nzonzi, who is currently on-loan at Turkish side Galatasaray from Serie A outfit Roma, will join Rennes until June and the prospect of finishing in a European place at the end of the season has persuaded him - the Ligue 1 side are third in the table. 

 

The Mail recently claimed that Burnley had entered the race for the former Blackburn man, but it seems as though he will leave a host of Premier League clubs disappointed with his decision. 

Nzonzi would have been a brilliant purchase for whichever club he did join, but Villa and West Ham could have done with his services given their current situations.

Both are in a relegation battle and it could be argued that the Hammers perhaps need the services of the World Cup-winning powerhouse more because of their problems in the middle of the park.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid (L) defends the ball from Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray (R) during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray and Real Madrid at Turk Telekom...

Whilst Dean Smith has also had his fair share of issues in midfield, he has already dealt with it by signing Danny Drinkwater on a loan deal, and it remains to be seen how that pans out as the game's progress. 

But even then, they could have done with the Frenchman's experience, toughness, nastiness and know-how in the middle of the park because dropping down a division would be a disaster for either the Midlands or London-based outfit. 

However, it is understandable why Nnzonzi has picked Rennes because he does get to return home and with it have the chance to compete for European football – none of the English trio can provide him with that this season.

(L-R) Steven Nzonzi of Galatasaray AS, Ryan Donk of Galatasaray AS, Omer Bayram of Galatasaray AS, Younes Belhanda of Galatasaray AS during the UEFA Champions League group A match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch