Report: Player Spurs were 'leading race for' could be sold, after he rejects new contract

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have both been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson.

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion could sell reported Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ferguson this week, amid rumours Crystal Palace want him.

Palace are said to be lining up a £4 million bid for the right-back, but at the start of the window Tottenham were said to be ‘leading the race’ for the youngster by the Daily Mirror.

Whether that has changed now is not entirely clear, but Spurs are still on the look out for a right-back.

Tottenham have not managed to bring in a full-back, with Serge Aurier and Japhet Tanganga currently competing for that place in Jose Mourinho’s side.

Aurier has actually improved this term, and been a consistently player in Mourinho, but there is still a feeling that Spurs could upgrade their full-back options.

When Tottenham initially wanted Ferguson it looked as West Brom were determined to keep him.

However, Ferguson has rejected new terms, which means that West Brom are in a position where they may need to cash in on him.

Ferguson is out of contract in the summer, and the Baggies don’t want to lose him on a free.

Palace are currently preparing a bid, and it now remains to be seen whether Tottenham will make a move for the impressive right-back before the transfer deadline shuts.