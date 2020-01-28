Report: Player asks to leave current club, after Spurs allegedly make contact with him

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at Monaco.

According to the Daily Mail, reported Tottenham Hotspur target Islam Slimani has asked to cut his loan spell at Monaco short.

RMC Sport claim that Spurs have been in contact with Slimani’s agents this week, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking for a striker.

Slimani is currently on loan at Monaco, but he has now reportedly asked to leave the French side in the hope of forcing through a different move.

Tottenham are thought to be in competition with Manchester United for the Algerian striker, so it is still not a guarantee that they will be able to land the target man.

However, Spurs will surely take Slimani’s apparent willingness to end his current loan spell as a good sign.

Slimani is actually contracted to Leicester City, but they are unlikely to stand in his way if Spurs did make a good offer, despite the two sides potentially being in competition for a top four space.

If Slimani was to move to Tottenham he could help to cover for Harry Kane’s absence, as the England international could miss the rest of the season.

Slimani has previously struggled in the Premier League, but his power and aerial ability could appeal to Mourinho, as he looks to make Spurs a more potent attacking threat.

Lucas Moura has been utilised as Tottenham’s out and out striker since Kane's injury, but it has been clear to see that the Brazilian is more comfortable when playing on the wing.