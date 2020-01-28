Report: Newcastle could have new option to get hold of target Bruce called 'a class act'

Newcastle United are said to be keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.

Newcastle United may have been offered a new way of getting Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur, as Jose Mourinho’s side apparently may now be willing to accept a loan bid for the full-back, according to the Telegraph.

There had been some concerns that Newcastle would not be able to afford Rose’s wages at Tottenham, if they were to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, Tottenham are now said to potentially be willing to make a deal to offload Rose on loan, with a view to the transfer being made longer-term in the summer.

Tottenham had been looking to sell Rose, but they have failed to shift him yet, despite multiple sides reportedly interested in the left-back.

A loan move could suit Newcastle, with Steve Bruce on record has being a big fan of Rose.

“The kid’s a quality player and a class act,” Bruce said to the Guardian. “Whether it’s possible, who knows.”

Newcastle now can effectively take Rose on a try before you buy basis, which may be a more appealing deal than simply taking Rose on a permanent transfer.

The move could also appeal to Rose, who has been starved of game time at Tottenham.

The England international initially said that he would only leave Spurs at the end of his contract, but his mind may have changed now, as he is so far down the pecking order.

If Rose was to move to Newcastle he would have a direct route to their first-team, as both Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are due to miss the rest of the campaign.