Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: Moyes wants late deal for 32-year-old, but West Ham's board fear the idea

John Verrall
Marouane Fellaini #25 of Shandong Luneng celebrates a point during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Shanghai SIPG and Shandong Luneng at Shanghai...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United boss David Moyes has worked with Marouane Fellaini on two separate occasions before.

Liverpool's Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan (L) vies with Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini during the English Premier League football match between Manchester...

According to Bleacher Report, West Ham United boss David Moyes is still keen on doing a deal for Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini is currently playing in China for Shandong Luneng, but Moyes feels that he could still have a role to play in the Premier League.

Moyes has worked with Fellaini at Everton and Manchester United before, and now wants him at West Ham too.

 

The Hammers are in dire need of adding a new central midfielder, but West Ham’s board feel that bringing in Fellaini could lead to criticism of them, and they are said to be very sceptical of the idea.

The Belgian international is now 32-years-old, and there could be question marks over their ambition if he was to be signed.

Marouane Fellaini #25 of Shandong Luneng Taishan kicks the ball during 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Shandong Luneng...

Fellaini has his qualities, particularly in the air, but his style isn’t the easiest on the eye and he isn’t the most well renowned player in England.

If Fellaini was brought to West Ham he wouldn’t solve their problem of a lack of mobility in central areas. But he could stiffen up Moyes’s side, and he would at least know exactly what the West Ham boss demands from his players, having worked with him on numerous occasions before.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch