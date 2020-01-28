Report: Moyes wants late deal for 32-year-old, but West Ham's board fear the idea

West Ham United boss David Moyes has worked with Marouane Fellaini on two separate occasions before.

According to Bleacher Report, West Ham United boss David Moyes is still keen on doing a deal for Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini is currently playing in China for Shandong Luneng, but Moyes feels that he could still have a role to play in the Premier League.

Moyes has worked with Fellaini at Everton and Manchester United before, and now wants him at West Ham too.

The Hammers are in dire need of adding a new central midfielder, but West Ham’s board feel that bringing in Fellaini could lead to criticism of them, and they are said to be very sceptical of the idea.

The Belgian international is now 32-years-old, and there could be question marks over their ambition if he was to be signed.

Fellaini has his qualities, particularly in the air, but his style isn’t the easiest on the eye and he isn’t the most well renowned player in England.

If Fellaini was brought to West Ham he wouldn’t solve their problem of a lack of mobility in central areas. But he could stiffen up Moyes’s side, and he would at least know exactly what the West Ham boss demands from his players, having worked with him on numerous occasions before.