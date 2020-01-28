Report: Moyes now wants to offload Pellegrini signing at West Ham

West Ham United boss David Moyes wants to make alternations in the January transfer window.

According to the Guardian, West Ham United want rid of Carlos Sanchez and are looking to find a buyer for the midfielder now.

Tomas Soucek could join West Ham from Sparta Prague soon, which means that Sanchez is set to lose his place in David Moyes’s team.

Sanchez was already a back-up choice and with another central midfielder set to arrive it seems that his first-team chances could be very limited.

West Ham are now looking to find a taker for Sanchez, who has never really impressed since moving to the London Stadium.

When Sanchez arrived at West Ham, the former Hammers transfer chief Mario Husillos suggested that he had a great deal of talent.

“He has great quality as a holding midfielder," Husillos said to the club's official website. "He can also cover other positions but it is as a defensive midfielder that he really excels. He is also a fantastic professional, with great character, who will be a very good personality within the dressing room."

Unfortunately Sanchez has never really shown that class at West Ham and if the 33-year-old does leave this month it is unlikely that any supporters will be too disappointed with the news.

The defensive midfielder has shown signs of age since arriving in London, and he has struggled to hold down a place in the team.

West Ham are currently sat just above the relegation zone, with Moyes understandably wanting to make alterations to his squad over the coming days.