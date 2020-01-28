Quick links

Report: Moyes now wants to offload Pellegrini signing at West Ham

John Verrall
David Moyes of West Ham United during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on December 30, 2019 in Romford, England.
West Ham United boss David Moyes wants to make alternations in the January transfer window.

Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

According to the Guardian, West Ham United want rid of Carlos Sanchez and are looking to find a buyer for the midfielder now.

Tomas Soucek could join West Ham from Sparta Prague soon, which means that Sanchez is set to lose his place in David Moyes’s team.

Sanchez was already a back-up choice and with another central midfielder set to arrive it seems that his first-team chances could be very limited.

 

West Ham are now looking to find a taker for Sanchez, who has never really impressed since moving to the London Stadium.

When Sanchez arrived at West Ham, the former Hammers transfer chief Mario Husillos suggested that he had a great deal of talent.

“He has great quality as a holding midfielder," Husillos said to the club's official website. "He can also cover other positions but it is as a defensive midfielder that he really excels. He is also a fantastic professional, with great character, who will be a very good personality within the dressing room."

Unfortunately Sanchez has never really shown that class at West Ham and if the 33-year-old does leave this month it is unlikely that any supporters will be too disappointed with the news.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United talks to Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London...

The defensive midfielder has shown signs of age since arriving in London, and he has struggled to hold down a place in the team.

West Ham are currently sat just above the relegation zone, with Moyes understandably wanting to make alterations to his squad over the coming days.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

