Report: Gerrard has performed U-turn on Rangers transfer decision after Sunday's defeat

Rangers reportedly won't be letting Matt Polster to Ibrox.

According to the Press Association, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard now won't allow defender Matt Polster to leave the club this month after his display against Hearts.

It's claimed that the American ace was set to be part of Gerrard's January clearout, having failed to really make an impact over the last year.

Subscribe

However, Polster played well as a half-time substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Hearts on Sunday, and now appears to have played his way back into Gerrard's plans.

Gerrard allegedly now considers Polster to be ahead of Jon Flanagan in the right back pecking order, and will earn a start against Ross County at Ibrox tomorrow night.

Livingston allegedly wanted Polster on loan, but he now seemingly won't be leaving Rangers, and has a chance to push James Tavernier at right back.

Polster, 26, joined Rangers on a free transfer from Chicago Fire last January, but has struggled for playing time given how integral Tavernier is to Gerrard.

With Tavernier out, Flanagan struggling and Nathan Patterson seemingly deemed not ready, Polster has a big chance to prove he's good enough for Rangers.

He may not offer the same attacking thrust of Tavernier, but he's a solid and dependable right back who is strong defensively and still willing to get forward, so Rangers will now hope to see him produce in the first team after all.