Report: Everton in talks over £21m-rated ace with a 'bit of everything' in his locker

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly still trying to bring Matias Vecino to Goodison Park.

Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino has been linked with the Goodison Park side in recent weeks, while Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keeping tabs on the player.

Vecino moved to Inter from Fiorentina in August 2017 for £20million, and has played 88 times for the Nerazzurri, scoring 10 times and registering six assists (Transfermarkt).

This season, meanwhile, the 41-times capped Uruguay international has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Inter, scoring twice.

However, Vecino has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte, the latest snub seeing him miss out on the team to face Cagliari, and the player is believed to favour a move overseas.

The Calciomercato report claims that talks have recommenced between Inter, Vecino's agent, and Everton with regards to a switch to Goodison Park.

It is believed that the Nerazzurri are now awaiting a formal offer from the Toffees, with the player valued at £21million (€25million), although this fee is negotiable, claims the report.

With Inter reportedly on the verge of snapping up Christian Eriksen from Spurs, Vecino would slip further down the pecking order, and as such it makes sense for him to seal a move elsewhere.

An ESPN scouting report from 2017 described "part of Vecino's charm" as the fact he "tends to bring a little bit of everything to the table - something modern midfielders are increasingly asked to do.

"He can pass well, he can tackle, and is both physical and graceful: the former Empoli man has, in short, the toolkit needed to shine not just in Italy, but (hopefully) also among Europe's elite."