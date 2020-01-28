Report: European giants block move for Arsenal player Arteta never picks

It looks like Dani Ceballos might be stuck at Arsenal for the entirety of his loan.

Dani Ceballos reportedly wants to leave Arsenal and you can't really blame him.

Since returning from a two-month injury layoff, the Gunners midfielder has managed just 21 minutes of senior football in the club's six games this year across all competitions - and that was in the FA Cup win at Bournemouth last night.

It would appear as if the Real Madrid loanee has very little role to play at Arsenal under new head coach Mikel Arteta, but he might have to simply tough it out.

According to Marca, Ceballos wants to join Valencia and reunite with the Spanish club's boss Albert Celades, who he worked with at the Bernabeu.

However, the report adds that the Spaniard, who Arsenal paid £15 million to sign on loan last summer [The Daily Mail], will not get his move to the Mestalla because Real don't want to strengthen Los Che in the middle of the season.

Madrid and Valencia are in the Champions League and they could meet one another in the quarter-final should they both negotiate their second-round ties.

Ceballos intimated on Instagram last week that he wouldn't be staying in North London beyond the expiration of his loan, prompting speculation about an early departure.

But it seems like it won't be to Valencia, whatever happens.