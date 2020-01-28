Report: Club change their mind about selling £21m star, after alleged Everton talks

Everton are said to be interested in signing Matias Vecino, but it seems as if the midfielder will stay at Inter Milan.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan are ‘increasingly inclined’ to keep Everton target Matias Vecino.

It was claimed that Everton were in talks to sign Vecino, who Inter wanted £21 million for (Calcio Mercato).

However, it seems that Antonio Conte’s side have changed their mind about selling the midfielder now.

Conte apparently feels that keeping Vecino could be the best option, as he feels that the Uruguayan could have a key role to play at the San Siro.

That may leave Everton having to search for other midfield targets, as Carlo Ancelotti looks to strengthen his squad.

Everton have suffered with a shortage of options in midfield this term, although that has been partly down to their injury issues.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes have both suffered with long term injuries, which has meant that Everton have struggled to find a consistent pairing in the centre of the pitch.

Vecino could have offered Everton more defensive solidarity and passing ability if he was to join.

But it seems that Ancelotti’s side are set to miss out on him, leaving them with limited time to find other options before deadline day.