Report: Club are now hoping that Spurs make offer for their striker, willing to do business

Tottenham Hotspur have been chasing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek throughout the January transfer window.

According to Bleacher Report, AC Milan are hoping that Tottenham Hotspur do make another offer for Krzysztof Piatek now.

Spurs initially had a bid rejected for the Polish international early on this month, with the sides failing to agree terms.

Tottenham wanted to take Piatek on loan, without an obligation to buy him at the end of his temporary spell.

Milan were loathed to do the deal at first, but as the month has progressed they have decided that it could still suit them.

Milan are now said to be hoping that Spurs return, as they have come round to the idea of simply loaning Piatek out.

The Italian side want a fee of around £8.5 million for the 18-month loan of Piatek, with no obligation to buy built into the deal.

Those terms should suit Spurs more, as they were initially reluctant to commit to a deal which forced them into signing Piatek permanently in 18 months' time.

Tottenham are known to be on the hunt for a striker, as they look to find a replacement for Harry Kane and Piatek could be an attractive option.

Although the Milan forward hasn’t been in great form this season, he has previously been a prolific scorer in Serie A.

Piatek is composed in front of goal and is a far more natural striker than Lucas Moura, who has been used in a central role by Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.