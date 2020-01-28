Report claims Celtic failed to bid for linked contract rebel, player has now moved clubs

Celtic are said to have been interested in the Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse.

The Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse attracted no offers from Celtic before leaving the Blades on loan earlier, The Irish Sun reports.

Parkhouse has been linked with a move to Celtic, among other clubs, at the end of his contract this summer.

And speaking to The Derry Journal last month, the 20-year-old confirmed he has rejected an offer to extend his stay at Sheffield United.

Parkhouse has since joined Stevenage on a half-season loan deal, amid unconfirmed reports that an agreement has now been reached with the Blades.

And that, if true, could spell the end of Celtic's interest - which according to The Irish Sun did exist - at least in the short-term.

The Bhoys recently strengthened their attacking options with the capture of Patryk Klimala, who joins Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo at Celtic Park.

And they also employ another up-and-coming striker from across the Irish Sea in Jonathan Afolabi, who will spend the rest of the campaign on loan to Dunfermline.

Parkhouse, who has yet to play a competitive game for Sheffield United, scored 19 goals in 39 outings for Derry City last year.