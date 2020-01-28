Quick links

Report: Aston Villa and Newcastle keen on former EPL star, released and available for free

Emmanuel Adebayor could make Premier League return with Aston Villa or Newcastle United.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the Premier League sides interested in signing Emmanuel Adebayor, according to The Sun.

Adebayor is a free agent after leaving Kayserispor last month and the newspaper claims he chasing a return to English football, where he previously played for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The Togo striker is said to have been offered to Aston Villa at the start of the month after the Villans lost Wesley Moraes to a season-ending injury.

 

But Newcastle have since lost a centre-forward of their own in Dwight Gayle and it is plausible that reinforcements will be sought by both clubs ahead of Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

What is less credible, however, is why - desperation and the absence of a transfer fee aside - either Aston Villa or Newcastle would want to sign a soon-to-be 36-year-old striker who last scored more than 10 goals in a single campaign in 2017/18.

In fact, Adebayor's 17-goal haul for İstanbul Başakşehir is his only double-figured return in five-and-a-half seasons.

Aston Villa and Newcastle fans - tell us what you would make of a move for Adebayor...

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

