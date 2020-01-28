Quick links

Arsenal

Southampton

Premier League

Report: Arsenal eye £5m bid for Premier League ace, want deal this week

Olly Dawes
Southampton defender Cedric Soares celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Portsmouth and Southampton at Fratton Park, Portsmouth on Tuesday 24th September...
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

Theo Walcott of Everton battles for possession with Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09,...

According to The Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are considering a late move to sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares before the transfer deadline.

It's claimed that Southampton are willing to sell Cedric for under £6million, because he is inside the final six months of his deal, and the Daily Mail claim Arsenal will offer £5million.

Arsenal allegedly see him as great value at that price, and may now look to rush through a deal in the coming days as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in defence.

 

Hector Bellerin is still looking to retrieve his best form since returning from injury, whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles tends to blow hot and cold.

Cedric would arrive as cheap cover at right back, and he is no stranger to the Premier League having played in England's top flight for almost six years.

The 28-year-old also has international experience with Portugal, so if a deal can be done for just £5million, it could be a true bargain for the Gunners.

Southampton defender Cedric Soares celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Portsmouth and Southampton at Fratton Park, Portsmouth on Tuesday 24th September...

Southampton are attempting to bring in Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters, which would free up Cedric to move on, so Spurs could ironically help Arsenal make a signing.

A centre back should still be the priority, but £5million for a proven Premier League full back seems like a deal that Arsenal just can't say no to.

Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

