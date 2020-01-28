Report: Ancelotti's former club secure £20m deal for Everton target

Napoli have reportedly beaten Everton to the signing of Marash Kumbulla.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have struck a deal to sign Verona defender Marash Kumbulla – who had recently been linked with Everton.

It's claimed that Napoli have agreed to pay €24million (£20million) to sign Kumbulla, and will now meet with the player's agent to discuss personal terms.

Still, Kumbulla would spend the rest of the season at Verona, as Napoli would send him back on loan until the summer, when he would then start his Napoli career over the summer.

Kumbulla has shown real promise in 14 Serie A games this season, and made his first appearance for Albania earlier this term despite being born in Italy.

At just 19, Kumbulla has a bright future ahead of him, and has already shown a fine reading of the game for his age, as well as the ability to carry the ball forward from defence to spring attacks.

Napoli have been convinced enough to sign him, but Everton may be kicking themselves after Gazzetta Dello Sport reported earlier this month that the Toffees asked about a deal.

Carlo Ancelotti seemingly wanted to bring in Kumbulla as a player for the future, adding him to the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate at the back.

There may still be time for Everton to make their move, but it looks like Napoli – Ancelotti's last club – have nipped in and got a deal done before the Toffees could strike.