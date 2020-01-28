Report: £295m star would be tempted by 'attractive' Liverpool move

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to consider Kylian Mbappe as his 'dream signing'.

According to the ESPN journalist Julien Laurens, Liverpool would appeal to Kylian Mbappe, if Jurgen Klopp’s side can afford the transfer.

Mbappe has been tentatively linked with Liverpool for some time now, with the Telegraph stating that he would be Klopp’s ‘dream signing’.

Getting a deal for Mbappe over the line looks extremely problematic, as PSG would want a huge fee for the French World Cup winner.

But Laurens feels that if Liverpool did manage to find a way to do a deal with PSG then Mbappe would consider a move to Anfield.

“If Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses [£295 million], and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe,” he said.

"If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

"But he's only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too - and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jurgen Klopp.”

If Mbappe was to join Liverpool he would make them an even more frightening prospect in an attacking sense.

The rapid forward could slot in brilliantly with Liverpool’s current squad, as he has all the skills required to suit Klopp's dynamic system.

If Mbappe was to arrive in the Premier League he would immediately become one of the biggest stars in England, as he is regarded as the very best youngster in world football.

Mbappe has hit 81 goals in 111 matches for PSG, despite still only being 21-years-old.