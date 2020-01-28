Quick links

Report: £25m striker wants to join Tottenham this week, has rejected rival offer

Olly Dawes
Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Krzysztof Piatek.

AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between Brescia and AC Milan on January 24, 2020, at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia....

According to Goal, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has snubbed a move to Roma because he instead wants to join Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Piatek has been impressed by the offer Spurs have made to him, and wants to make the move to North London before Friday's deadline.

Piatek has allegedly rejected Roma in order to hold out for Spurs, but Tottenham have yet to actually agree a deal with Milan to sign him.

 

Milan allegedly want a compulsory €30million (£25million) purchase clause in a six-month loan deal for Piatek, but Spurs want to negotiate a 'more favourable' deal.

It's hugely encouraging that Piatek is allegedly snubbing other offers to hold out for Spurs, but Tottenham now need to make sure this opportunity doesn't pass them by.

Piatek excelled last season with 22 goals across spells at Genoa and Milan, and whilst the goals have dried up this season, he remains a dangerous goalscorer if given the chances.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

With Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso around him creating chances, Piatek should be able to get back on track, and this may be an ideal opportunity to get a striker when he's not at his best, bust still has real quality to be tapped into based on his previous success.

Being forced to pay £25million no matter how he fares is no doubt the hold-up, but in this market, that isn't a terrible fee for a striker of Piatek's quality, and him wanting to join Spurs should be the force that drives Tottenham to finally sort out a deal.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates goal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

