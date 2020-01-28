Report: £25m striker wants to join Tottenham this week, has rejected rival offer

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Krzysztof Piatek.

According to Goal, AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has snubbed a move to Roma because he instead wants to join Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Piatek has been impressed by the offer Spurs have made to him, and wants to make the move to North London before Friday's deadline.

Piatek has allegedly rejected Roma in order to hold out for Spurs, but Tottenham have yet to actually agree a deal with Milan to sign him.

Milan allegedly want a compulsory €30million (£25million) purchase clause in a six-month loan deal for Piatek, but Spurs want to negotiate a 'more favourable' deal.

It's hugely encouraging that Piatek is allegedly snubbing other offers to hold out for Spurs, but Tottenham now need to make sure this opportunity doesn't pass them by.

Piatek excelled last season with 22 goals across spells at Genoa and Milan, and whilst the goals have dried up this season, he remains a dangerous goalscorer if given the chances.

With Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso around him creating chances, Piatek should be able to get back on track, and this may be an ideal opportunity to get a striker when he's not at his best, bust still has real quality to be tapped into based on his previous success.

Being forced to pay £25million no matter how he fares is no doubt the hold-up, but in this market, that isn't a terrible fee for a striker of Piatek's quality, and him wanting to join Spurs should be the force that drives Tottenham to finally sort out a deal.