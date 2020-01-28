Rangers no.2 Gary McAllister responds to reports Gers are set to bin Mark Allen signings

The Rangers wingers Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones have been tipped to leave Ibrox as Steven Gerrard eyes reinforcements.

The Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has claimed that Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones must do more to break into Steven Gerrard's team.

Barker and Jones have started just 10 games between them this season - their first as Rangers players - though both have had injuries.

And The Daily Record reported on Monday that Rangers hope to offload the pair this week, creating space for a new signing.

But when asked about the rumour on Tuesday morning, McAllister, covering for Gerrard, told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "Well, the thing is they're two players we brought here to try and make a difference. To try and make us better.

"It's very much the case that all the coaching staff wanted those guys here. They're two players who we thought could influence games when it's very, very tight.

"Recently the pair of them have been injured and it's up to them to show the manager and the management group. They've got to do more to get in that team.

"As I said Jordan and Brandon both have been injured. And since coming back they've got to show more to get in the team.

"If they show us they'll play.

"If they show in the training they'll get an opportunity."

McAllister refused to say whether or not Rangers are looking to add to their squad before Friday's transfer deadline.

But he admitted that 'big clubs' like the Gers are 'always looking' for opportunities.

Both Barker and Jones arrived at Rangers when Mark Allen was still the club's sporting director.

Barker was known to Allen from the pair's Manchester City days.

But the latter has since vacated his role, to be succeeded by the former Southampton and Huddersfield Town man Ross Wilson.

Rangers' winger options also include Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo, Greg Stewart, Glenn Middleton and Jake Hastie.