'He’ll get you a top two spot for sure': Some fans react as 'real gem' joins Sunderland

Giuseppe Labellarte
Josh Scowen pictured after signing for Sunderland at The Academy of Light on January 27, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has brought Josh Scowen to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have completed the signing of Josh Scowen and a number of QPR fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about their player upping sticks and joining the Black Cats.

The 26-year-old becomes the third January arrival at the Stadium of Light after Kyle Lafferty and Bailey Wright, penning a permanent deal on an undisclosed fee.

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson had also inquired about Greg Docherty, Oliver Norburn and Richie Smallwood as potential midfield reinforcements.

 

Ultimately. the Black Cats boss has opted to bring in Scowen, whose transfer was finalised late on Monday night.

Scowen has made 18 appearances for the R’s in the Championship this season and 103 overall since his move to Loftus Road in the summer of 2017 (official Sunderland website).

The midfielder also has an impressive track record at League One level, having played a key role in Barnsley's playoff and EFL Trophy winning side during the 2015-16 campaign.

Here is what some QPR fans have been saying on social media:

Scowen is highly spoken of amongst former managers, Ian Holloway having previously said, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo: "He’s... got a great pass in his locker and I like his attitude as well - he’s tenacious, gritty and has a real will-to-win, which is what we need."

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, meanwhile, has previously said of his former player: “He's an outstanding talent and he understands the game really well. He's an outstanding prospect. He can play any midfield roles though, that’s the beauty of Josh.

"He understands the game really well and is at the heart of everything, attacking and defending. He will get goals too Josh, he’s that sort of character who pops up anywhere. He will put in a tackle, win a header and he’ll get a goal for you."

