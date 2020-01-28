'He’ll get you a top two spot for sure': Some fans react as 'real gem' joins Sunderland

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has brought Josh Scowen to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have completed the signing of Josh Scowen and a number of QPR fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about their player upping sticks and joining the Black Cats.

The 26-year-old becomes the third January arrival at the Stadium of Light after Kyle Lafferty and Bailey Wright, penning a permanent deal on an undisclosed fee.

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson had also inquired about Greg Docherty, Oliver Norburn and Richie Smallwood as potential midfield reinforcements.

Ultimately. the Black Cats boss has opted to bring in Scowen, whose transfer was finalised late on Monday night.

Scowen has made 18 appearances for the R’s in the Championship this season and 103 overall since his move to Loftus Road in the summer of 2017 (official Sunderland website).

The midfielder also has an impressive track record at League One level, having played a key role in Barnsley's playoff and EFL Trophy winning side during the 2015-16 campaign.

Here is what some QPR fans have been saying on social media:

@David66scowen

honestly sad to see this. one of my favourite players in the squad, always gave it his all, and ended last season really well. got thrown in the wrong role at the start of the season and his confidence seemed shattered ever since. best of luck at Sunderland! — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 27, 2020

Always rated Josh. Loved his passion. His energy. His heart. Sunderland is getting a good midfielder. #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) January 28, 2020

Good luck to the fella never less than he could give hope he goes on to do well always came across as a decent fella — Paul Finney (@paulfinney1969) January 28, 2020

Puts in 100% every game... doesn't stop running. Not the greatest long passer/finisher but defensively does a great job... can run a midfield in league 1 definitely... you've done some good business here I think. Just doesn't suit our current set up. Hope he does well. — (@C_R_S__) January 27, 2020

Another mistake giving Josh away for peanuts... no doubt!

He called himself the rat, Josh gave us that bit of steel on the park, good honest pro — S’land have acquired a player who will give everything.

Farewell Josh, I wish you the very best in football, thank you very much! — Joe Hylton (@JoeHylton1) January 27, 2020

@SunderlandAFC You’ve got a real gem of a player there, Josh will be a massive asset for that final push, he’ll get you a top two spot for sure.

Wishing you all the best Josh and thank you for your efforts at QPR, I certainly appreciate your qualities. — Paulad (@paulad687) January 28, 2020

Thanks for everything Josh. You always gave your best. I wish you well for the rest of your career. Cheers, James PS Finished on a cracking note with that goal against Swansea ⚪️⚽️ — SuperhoopDownunder (@SuperhoopAus) January 27, 2020

Scowen is highly spoken of amongst former managers, Ian Holloway having previously said, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo: "He’s... got a great pass in his locker and I like his attitude as well - he’s tenacious, gritty and has a real will-to-win, which is what we need."

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, meanwhile, has previously said of his former player: “He's an outstanding talent and he understands the game really well. He's an outstanding prospect. He can play any midfield roles though, that’s the beauty of Josh.

"He understands the game really well and is at the heart of everything, attacking and defending. He will get goals too Josh, he’s that sort of character who pops up anywhere. He will put in a tackle, win a header and he’ll get a goal for you."