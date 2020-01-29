'No', 'why not': Some fans react to links with Spurs player 'who knows where the back of the net is'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sanction a loan move for Spurs prodigy Troy Parrott.

Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Troy Parrott has been linked with a loan move to Queens Park Rangers and some of the West London club's fans have been having their say on the speculation.

The 17-year-old striker is one of the most highly rated players in the Spurs academy, with two first-team appearances and a further three spots on the bench, not to mention a senior Republic of Ireland cap.

With Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho unwilling to place the responsibility of replacing Harry Kane on Parrott's shoulders, however, a report in Sky Sports News claims that Spurs are set to sanction a loan move so that the youngster can get first-team football.

QPR, meanwhile, have lost the services of Nahki Wells after parent club Burnley recalled him from his loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Mark Warburton adding that the club is "not in a position to match some of the big bids being put forward by other clubs".

The report claims that the Tottenham U23s star is on the radar of the West Londoners - who already have Luke Amos and Jack Clarke on loan from Spurs - plus Charlton Athletic and at least one overseas club.

Here is what some QPR fans on social media have made of the speculation surrounding the Spurs prodigy:

Not to replace Nahki, but bring Him in, anyway, give Him a run in reserves and go from there — CrazyDanizzle (@SlideAwayDreams) January 27, 2020

wouldn’t mind him, proven goalscorer at youth level. — Liam 〰️ (@LiamQPRFC_) January 27, 2020

No , he’s a kid ! — Dave Hoops (@davehoops) January 27, 2020

Need someone who’s gonna guarantee us some goals — nahki come back x (@edtaylorqpr) January 27, 2020

Why would we need him. Surly he’d rot on the bench/reserves with jan mlakar — çhårłįę (@CharliexThorne_) January 27, 2020

Why not? Lol nothing to lose after Wells leaving let's give him a go come on u rs — Jay T (@qprjay56) January 27, 2020

Gutted that we can't compete for @nahkiwells but it worked out well for both parties. Wish him all the best and hope he does well wherever he goes...

BUT IF we get Troy Parrott from Spurs, we will have a player who knows where the back of the net is. #silverlining #QPR #coyrs — James O'Donnell (@James_Dougal83) January 28, 2020

Send that pretend striker we found Malakar back to Brighton and swap his loan for Parrott I’m fine with that!! But we need to Sign (OWN) a goal scorer of our own...WELLS/TAYLOR we defs have at least 3mil to play with‍♂️ #qpr — Niks Fearon (@Niks8_) January 28, 2020

QPR currently sit 14th in the Championship table and face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.