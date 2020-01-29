Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers

Premier League

'No', 'why not': Some fans react to links with Spurs player 'who knows where the back of the net is'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tottenham's Troy Parrott attacks during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sanction a loan move for Spurs prodigy Troy Parrott.

Tottenham's Troy Parrott attacks during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur prodigy Troy Parrott has been linked with a loan move to Queens Park Rangers and some of the West London club's fans have been having their say on the speculation.

The 17-year-old striker is one of the most highly rated players in the Spurs academy, with two first-team appearances and a further three spots on the bench, not to mention a senior Republic of Ireland cap.

With Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho unwilling to place the responsibility of replacing Harry Kane on Parrott's shoulders, however, a report in Sky Sports News claims that Spurs are set to sanction a loan move so that the youngster can get first-team football.

 

 

QPR, meanwhile, have lost the services of Nahki Wells after parent club Burnley recalled him from his loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Mark Warburton adding that the club is "not in a position to match some of the big bids being put forward by other clubs".

The report claims that the Tottenham U23s star is on the radar of the West Londoners - who already have Luke Amos and Jack Clarke on loan from Spurs - plus Charlton Athletic and at least one overseas club.

Here is what some QPR fans on social media have made of the speculation surrounding the Spurs prodigy:

QPR currently sit 14th in the Championship table and face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

QPR manager Mark Warburton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on November 27, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch