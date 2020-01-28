Persona 5 Scramble demo: How to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

How to download the upcoming Persona 5 Scramble demo when it becomes available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for Japan.

2020 is a huge year for Persona 5 and fans of the series. The extended Royal is coming out in just two months and a sequel named Scramble is expected to come out later in the year. Atlus' latter instalment is a departure from the series' traditional turn-based combat, but - while unnerving - the good news is that fans will be able to taste a sample with a Japanese demo on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers adds even more characters including a new Phantom Thief codenamed Wolf. It also adds the ability to play as other members of the party such as Ann rather than just sticking to Joker, and its gameplay is a crossover between Atlus' traditional turn-based and Koei Tecmo's hack-and-slash Dynasty Warriors.

All of this sounds exciting and fresh, which is why it's particularly good news that Atlus is soon releasing a demo on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It'll only be available in Japan, but that doesn't mean you can't play it.

Persona 5 Scramble demo release date

The release date for the Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers demo on PS4 and Nintendo Switch is February 6th.

This is when the demo will be added to the Japanese PSN Store and Nintendo Switch eShop.

In addition to a nibble-sized portion that will allow players to sample the fresh taste of Persona 5 Scramble, there will also be a launch live stream before the February 20th release date. Specific details are yet to be announced.

How to download the Persona 5 Scramble demo on PS4

You will need to create a Japanese PSN account to download the Persona 5 Scramble demo on PS4.

Once you've done that you will then be able to access the Japanese PSN Store. You'll probably have some difficulty navigating your way about, but this is how you'll find and be able to download the Persona 5 Scramble demo when it releases on February 6th.

Aside from the Persona 5 Scramble demo, it's good to have a Japanese PSN account because there are some unreleased titles in the west that you'll be able to enjoy.

It's almost definite that Atlus will release the same demo elsewhere when Persona 5 Scramble approaches its unannounced western release date, but the above is how you'll be able to enjoy the demo early and in Japanese.

How to download the Persona 5 Scramble demo on Nintendo Switch

You will need to create a Japanese Nintendo account to download the Persona 5 Scramble demo on Switch.

Simply click here, fill in the details as per usual (but use a different and real email address) and then select Japan as your country of residence.

An active email is required to receive a four digit code. Just enter the code and your Japanese account will be alive.

When all of the above is done, you then need to create a new user on your Nintendo Switch console and link it to your Japanese Nintendo Switch account.

Paying for Japanese games can be difficult, but the Persona 5 Scramble demo will be free so you won't be confronted with this issue.