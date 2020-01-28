Quick links

Paul Hartley suggests Celtic don't need 24-year-old

Shane Callaghan
Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town at Ashton Gate on January 4, 2020 in Bristol, England.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old winger.

Former Celtic man Paul Hartley does not believe that his old side need to sign Niclas Eliasson this month.

According to Cittaceleste, Hoops boss Neil Lennon is interested in signing the 24-year-old Bristol City winger.

The Record have also claimed that Eliasson is a genuine target for the Celtic manager before Friday's deadline.

The Swede is predominantly a left winger, though he can play on the opposite flank [Transfermarkt], but Hartley believes that Lennon has enough wide options at his disposal.

 

He told The Record: "Celtic could be looking at a loan signing and they've been linked with the wide player at Bristol City, Niclas Eliasson, but they already have good wingers at the club in James Forrest and Mikey Johnston.

"But maybe Neil believes he needs one more in just to give that extra option.”

Hartley is right in saying that Celtic do have a lot of wide options, but they haven't yet replaced Scott Sinclair.

The Englishman joined Preston North End earlier this month and with Mo Elyounoussi still out injured, it leaves Mikey Johnston as the Bhoys' only left-sided option.

Johnston, who scored against Rennes in the Europa League earlier this season, is a good player, but he's also only 20 years of age and maybe, just maybe, Lennon needs more experience.

Eliasson has scored three goals and set up 10 for the Championship club so far this season.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

