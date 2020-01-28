Parkinson wants one more Sunderland signing, report shares his top priority

Josh Scowen, Bailey Wright and Kyle Lafferty have all joined Phil Parkinson's Sunderland squad with League One promotion now a possibility again.

Sunderland have made a new left-back their top priority as manager Phil Parkinson eyes one more signing before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Northern Echo.

On paper at least, the January window has been a raging success for The Black Cats.

In Bailey Wright and Josh Scowen, who moved to Wearside from Queens Park Rangers on Monday night, Sunderland have reinforced their ranks with two, proven League One performers.

Wright and Scowen have both sealed promotion from the third tier before, with Preston and Barnsley respectively, and their experience could be invaluable with Sunderland now back in the play-off places.

And, in Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, Parkinson will be thrilled to get his mitts on a mercurial talent who could take this division by storm – if fit and focused, that is.

Sunderland aren’t done yet though. According to The Echo, the former Bolton boss wants to add a left-back to his ranks at some point over the next few days.

Academy graduate Denver Hume has made great strides since the start of the season, notching three assists in League One, but he has been short of real competition since Bryan Oviedo’s departure over the summer. Laurens de Bock (below), meanwhile, saw his loan spell on Wearside cut short after a forgettable six-month spell.

Luke O’Nien and Conor McLaughlin are capable of filling in on the left but they are hardly naturals in a specialist position.