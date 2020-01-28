Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Parkinson wants one more Sunderland signing, report shares his top priority

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League one match between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers at Stadium of Light on January 24, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Josh Scowen, Bailey Wright and Kyle Lafferty have all joined Phil Parkinson's Sunderland squad with League One promotion now a possibility again.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League one match between Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers at Stadium of Light on January 24, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Sunderland have made a new left-back their top priority as manager Phil Parkinson eyes one more signing before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Northern Echo.

On paper at least, the January window has been a raging success for The Black Cats.

In Bailey Wright and Josh Scowen, who moved to Wearside from Queens Park Rangers on Monday night, Sunderland have reinforced their ranks with two, proven League One performers.

 

Wright and Scowen have both sealed promotion from the third tier before, with Preston and Barnsley respectively, and their experience could be invaluable with Sunderland now back in the play-off places.

And, in Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, Parkinson will be thrilled to get his mitts on a mercurial talent who could take this division by storm – if fit and focused, that is.

6th May 2018, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Scotland; Scottish Premiership football, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Kyle Lafferty celebrates his goal for 1-0 in the 18th minute

Sunderland aren’t done yet though. According to The Echo, the former Bolton boss wants to add a left-back to his ranks at some point over the next few days.

Academy graduate Denver Hume has made great strides since the start of the season, notching three assists in League One, but he has been short of real competition since Bryan Oviedo’s departure over the summer. Laurens de Bock (below), meanwhile, saw his loan spell on Wearside cut short after a forgettable six-month spell.

Luke O’Nien and Conor McLaughlin are capable of filling in on the left but they are hardly naturals in a specialist position.

Laurens De Bock of Sunderland during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch