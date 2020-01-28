'One of the best': Rangers player who Gerrard axed gets praise

Jamie Murphy left Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last week on loan.

Rangers took a bit of a risk last week in deciding to loan out Jamie Murphy.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard allowed the Scottish winger to join League One side Burton Albion on a deal until the end of the season.

Murphy, who originally joined Rangers this time two years ago, had struggled to break into Gerrard's plans following a long-term knee injury which cost him a year of his career.

But the 30-year-old has been tipped to rediscover his best form down South.

Team-mate John Brayford, who also played alongside the lifelong Gers fan at Sheffield United, told The Derby Telegraph that he's one of the best players that he has ever played with.

He said: "He’s probably one of the best players I’ve played with. At Sheffield United, with him down the wing, he was one of the main reasons we had a lot of success in the cups.

"On the left wing, he reminded me a bit of Keith Gilroy, where he just glides, really, and skips past people. He’s basically floating on the ground, he goes past people with ease but he also has the end product."

This is a risk because Rangers aren't exactly flush with depth on the left-hand side of attack any longer.

Eros Grezda has been sold back to Osijek, and there are rumours about Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones leaving Ibrox before Friday's deadline.

Murphy might've been the best winger to challenge Ryan Kent and if the former Liverpool man picks up an injury, and one of Jones or Barker is sold, then the decision to offload a fit Jamie Murphy could come back to haunt the light Blues.